Windsurfing enthusiasts, take note!

From Maui's friendly beaches to Tarifa's year-round gusts, there's a windsurfing paradise for every skill level.

Explore Brazil's remote "Jeri" with its steady winds, or seek adrenaline in Fuerteventura's high-speed conditions.

Don't miss Africa's best-kept secret, Lake Malawi, for a unique freshwater windsurfing experience.

Each location offers a unique blend of natural beauty and thrilling windsurfing conditions.

By Simran Jeet 02:05 pm Dec 20, 2024

What's the story Windsurfing combines the best of surfing and sailing, providing a thrilling experience for anyone eager to harness the power of the wind. This article highlights some of the most exceptional locations around the globe, where enthusiasts can discover demanding conditions, breathtaking landscapes, and lively cultures. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned windsurfer, these destinations—from tropical paradises to untamed coastlines—promise unforgettable experiences.

Maui magic

Discover the charm of Maui's North Shore

Maui, Hawaii, is world-renowned for its windsurfing, boasting consistent trade winds and beautiful beaches. The North Shore, featuring Ho'okipa Beach Park—the world's windsurfing capital—provides waves ranging from small and user-friendly to big and thrilling. Plus, the area has a super friendly community that makes everyone feel like a part of the family.

Spanish gusts

Ride the waves in Tarifa, Spain

Tarifa is located at the southernmost tip of mainland Europe, at the point where the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean collide. This unique geographical phenomenon creates powerful and steady winds year-round, transforming Tarifa into a mecca for windsurfers. Boasting 300+ windy days annually, Tarifa provides ideal conditions for all skill levels. Plus, the town is super pretty with narrow streets and buzzing vibe.

Brazilian breeze

Explore exotic waters in Jericoacoara, Brazil

Jericoacoara is a windsurfing paradise tucked away in the remote dunes of Ceara, Brazil. Nicknamed "Jeri," this isolated village was once a hidden gem, reachable only by sandy tracks through the dunes. Today, its steady winds and dreamy landscape of dunes and crystal-clear lagoons have earned it a reputation as one of South America's top windsurfing destinations. Jeri's chill vibe is the perfect match for its world-class wind.

Canary Currents

Experience high-speed thrills in Fuerteventura Canary Islands

Fuerteventura is one of Spain's Canary Islands and boasts some of Europe's most extreme conditions for high-speed slalom racing, thanks to its intense gusts blasting off the Sahara Desert. The island offers numerous beaches suitable for various skill levels, but it holds a special place in the hearts of advanced riders craving for adrenaline-fueled speed runs on glassy water so flat that you could break records on a good day.

Malawi mystique

Uncover Africa's best-kept secret: Lake Malawi

Lake Malawi is Africa's third-largest lake and a hidden gem for freshwater windsurfing. It is ideal for windsurfing between August and November when strong southeasterly trade winds create perfect conditions. Fringed by mountains and traditional fishing villages, this peaceful yet adventurous destination offers a unique escape from crowded beach resorts or commercialized watersport hubs.