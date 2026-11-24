5 cozy ways to cook with roasted chestnuts this winter
What's the story
Roasted chestnuts are a winter staple, thanks to their warm, nutty flavor. They are not just a snack, but an ingredient that can elevate a number of dishes. From savory to sweet, roasted chestnuts can be used in a variety of recipes to make your winter meals special. Here are five delicious ways to use roasted chestnuts this season.
Tip 1
Creamy chestnut soup
Creamy chestnut soup is a comforting dish for cold winter days.
Blend roasted chestnuts with vegetable broth, onions, and garlic for a rich base.
Add cream or coconut milk for smoothness, and season with thyme and bay leaves for depth of flavor.
This soup is perfect as an appetizer or main course when paired with crusty bread.
Tip 2
Chestnut stuffing delight
Chestnut stuffing makes for a delicious twist on the classic holiday side dish.
Mix roasted chestnuts with breadcrumbs, celery, onions, and herbs like sage and rosemary.
This stuffing pairs perfectly with roasted vegetables, or it can be used to stuff squash or mushrooms for an elegant meal option.
Tip 3
Sweet chestnut puree
Sweet chestnut puree makes for an excellent dessert component.
Blend roasted chestnuts with sugar syrup until smooth for a naturally sweet puree.
It can be used as a filling in pastries, or spread over toast as an indulgent breakfast treat.
Add vanilla extract or cinnamon for extra flavor.
Tip 4
Savory chestnut risotto
Savory chestnut risotto brings together creamy Arborio rice and roasted chestnuts in one hearty dish.
Sauté onions in olive oil before adding rice, and gradually add vegetable broth while stirring constantly until creamy.
Fold in chopped roasted chestnuts, along with Parmesan cheese, at the end to make it even richer.
Tip 5
Roasted vegetable medley with chestnuts
A roasted vegetable medley with chestnuts is both nutritious and delicious.
Toss seasonal vegetables like Brussels sprouts or carrots with olive oil, salt, and pepper before roasting them in the oven.
Add roasted chestnuts halfway through cooking time so they warm up without losing their texture.