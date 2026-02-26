Fashion lovers, don't skip calico kurtas

Calico cotton kurtas are the perfect blend of comfort and style for winter. These lightweight, breathable fabrics make the perfect choice for layering in cooler months. With their intricate designs and soft texture, calico cotton kurtas give you the best of both worlds: traditional elegance and modern practicality. Here's how you can wear these versatile pieces this winter.

Layering Layering with cardigans Pairing calico cotton kurtas with cardigans is an effortless way to add warmth without compromising on style. Choose cardigans in neutral shades to keep the focus on the kurta's intricate patterns. This combination works well for both casual outings and semi-formal events, making it a versatile addition to your winter wardrobe.

Accessories Accessorizing with scarves Scarves make an excellent accessory to amp up your calico cotton kurta look during winter. Opt for scarves in contrasting colors or subtle prints that go well with your kurta's design. Not only do they add an extra layer of warmth, but they also lend a touch of sophistication to your outfit.

Footwear Choosing the right footwear The right footwear can make or break your winter look with calico cotton kurtas. Go for closed-toe shoes or ankle boots that go well with the length and style of your kurta. Neutral colors such as black or brown work well, as they go well with most outfits and give you the comfort you need during the colder months.

