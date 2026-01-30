How people make wishes for newlyweds across the world
What's the story
Wishing wells have been a part of wedding traditions across cultures for centuries. The practice often symbolizes hope and prosperity for the couple's future. Guests throw coins or other tokens into the well, making wishes for the newlyweds. This simple yet meaningful gesture has evolved into various customs around the world, each with its own unique significance and practices.
Roman customs
Ancient Roman traditions
In ancient Rome, wishing wells were often associated with water deities. Couples would visit these wells before their wedding ceremonies to seek blessings. Guests would toss coins into the well as an offering, believing it would bring good fortune and protect the marriage from misfortune. This practice highlighted the importance of divine favor in ensuring a successful union.
Japanese practices
Japanese water rituals
In Japan, water holds deep spiritual meaning in many traditions, including weddings. During certain ceremonies, couples may participate in rituals involving a wishing well or similar water feature. Guests might offer small tokens or prayers at these sites, wishing for harmony and happiness in the couple's life together. The ritual emphasizes purity and renewal as foundational elements of marriage.
Indian traditions
Indian wedding wells
In some Indian weddings, wishing wells are used as part of pre-wedding rituals where family members throw coins or flowers while chanting blessings for prosperity and happiness. This tradition is especially common in rural areas where natural wells are available. It symbolizes community support and collective hope for the couple's future success.
Western customs
Western Garden Wells
In Western cultures, garden wishing wells have become popular features at outdoor weddings. Couples may install decorative wells on their wedding venues where guests can toss coins or notes with personal messages of goodwill. These modern adaptations allow couples to personalize their ceremonies while still honoring traditional wishes for love and prosperity.
African practices
African communal wells
In many African communities, communal wells serve as focal points during weddings where families come together to celebrate unity between two households. Guests contribute by throwing coins into these shared spaces while voicing hopes for peace between families involved in marriage negotiations—a practice that fosters social bonds within communities.