Wooden hair sticks: The ultimate tool for perfect braids
What's the story
Wooden hair sticks have been a staple in hair styling for centuries, especially when it comes to braiding. They are not just eco-friendly but also versatile tools that can make your braids look neat and stylish. Unlike plastic or metal alternatives, wooden sticks offer a gentle grip that won't damage your hair. Here is how you can use wooden hair sticks to achieve perfect braids.
Tip 1
Choosing the right wooden hair stick
Choosing the right wooden hair stick is important for perfect braids. Look for sticks made from smooth, untreated wood so they do not snag or break your hair. Bamboo and teak are popular choices because of their durability and lightweight nature. The stick should be long enough to hold all your hair without it slipping out.
Tip 2
Techniques for using wooden sticks in braids
Using wooden sticks in braiding techniques can be pretty simple. For a classic braid, divide your hair into three sections, and twist each one around the other. Secure the end with a rubber band if needed, then insert a wooden stick through the braid at an angle for added support and style.
Tip 3
Benefits of using wooden hair sticks
Wooden hair sticks come with a host of benefits over plastic or metal ones. They are less likely to cause static electricity, which can lead to frizz and flyaways. Plus, they are more sustainable than plastic options, making them an eco-friendly choice for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint.
Tip 4
Caring for your wooden hair sticks
Proper care ensures your wooden hair sticks last longer, while keeping your hair healthy. After every use, wipe them clean with a damp cloth to remove any oils or product residue. Avoid soaking them in water, as it may cause warping over time. Instead, occasionally apply a small amount of natural oil, like coconut oil, to maintain their smoothness.