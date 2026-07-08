Using wooden sticks in braiding techniques can be pretty simple

Wooden hair sticks: The ultimate tool for perfect braids

By Vinita Jain 08:26 am Jul 08, 202608:26 am

What's the story

Wooden hair sticks have been a staple in hair styling for centuries, especially when it comes to braiding. They are not just eco-friendly but also versatile tools that can make your braids look neat and stylish. Unlike plastic or metal alternatives, wooden sticks offer a gentle grip that won't damage your hair. Here is how you can use wooden hair sticks to achieve perfect braids.