"Rigmarole," a term dating back to the 14th century, refers to unnecessarily complex or lengthy procedures.

Synonyms include fuss, hassle, and bureaucracy, capturing the essence of complicated situations.

Synonyms include fuss, hassle, and bureaucracy, capturing the essence of complicated situations.

Whether it's visa applications, unproductive meetings, or assembling furniture, "rigmarole" aptly describes the frustrating complexities of daily tasks.

Word of the Day: Rigmarole

By Simran Jeet 06:22 pm Dec 02, 202406:22 pm

What's the story The word "rigmarole" is a noun that describes something long, complicated, and often unnecessary. It's used to talk about frustrating or overly detailed processes, like dealing with lots of paperwork or listening to a story that goes on forever. "Rigmarole" simply means something that takes too much time or effort.

Origin

The origin and meaning of 'rigmarole'

The origin of "rigmarole" can be traced back to the 14th century. It evolved from "ragman roll," a term used for long, drawn-out documents or lists in medieval times. Over time, it evolved into the current spelling and meaning, capturing the sense of unnecessary or overly complex procedures.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'rigmarole'

Synonyms for "rigmarole" include terms like fuss, hassle, complexity, confusion, bureaucracy, or ordeal. These words reflect the essence of lengthy or unnecessarily complicated situations. For example, dealing with complicated rules, listening to long, unnecessary explanations, or enduring incoherent and meaningless talks can be called a "rigmarole."

Usage

Sentence usage

"Rigmarole" can be used in various ways to convey its meaning. For example: "Applying for a visa turned into a 'rigmarole' with endless forms and interviews." "The meeting was a 'rigmarol' of discussions that led nowhere productive." "Setting up the new software felt like a 'rigmarole' due to its complicated instructions."

Examples

'Rigmaroles' in everyday life

"Rigmarole" isn't limited to official or formal scenarios; it often appears in everyday life. Whether it's assembling flat-pack furniture with unclear instructions, dealing with tech support's long troubleshooting steps, or planning an event with too many opinions, these examples show how "rigmarole" describes the frustrating yet relatable complexities of daily tasks.