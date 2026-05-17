Word of the Day: Amity

"Amity" (noun) refers to friendship, peaceful relationships, and mutual understanding between people or groups. It is often used to describe harmony built on trust, kindness, and goodwill. The word carries a warm and gentle tone, making it ideal for situations centered around peace and positive connections.

Origin Origin of the word "Amity" comes from the Latin word amicitia, meaning "friendship." It entered English through Old French during the 14th century and was used to describe friendly relationships and peaceful bonds. Over time, the word became strongly associated with harmony and goodwill between people.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'amity' Some similar words include friendship, harmony, goodwill, peace, and understanding. These words are often used when describing positive and peaceful relationships between individuals or groups.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "The agreement helped restore amity between the two communities." "They lived together in peace and amity." "The event was meant to encourage amity among neighbors."

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