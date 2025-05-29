Word of the Day: Ample
What's the story
"Ample" is an adjective used to describe something that is more than enough in size, amount, or space.
It often means there is plenty of something to meet a need or even extra.
Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "ample" comes from the Latin word amplus, which means "large" or "spacious."
It later came into English with the same meaning, something that is big or enough to meet a need.
Over time, "ample" has been used to talk about having plenty of space, time, or amount.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'ample'
Some common synonyms for "ample" include: plenty, enough, abundant, generous, sufficient, spacious, and lavish.
These words are used when there is a good amount of something, not too little, but enough or more than enough.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"She had 'ample' time to finish her homework."
"There was 'ample' food at the party for everyone."
"The room was 'ample' enough to hold all the guests comfortably."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "ample" helps you show that there is enough or more than enough of something.
It's a clear way to describe space, quantity, or time when you want to emphasize plenty.
Whether you're writing about resources, opportunities, or places, "ample" adds a positive and generous feeling.