Word of the Day: Arduous

"Arduous" describes something that is very difficult, tiring, or requires a lot of effort. It can refer to tasks, journeys, or experiences that demand hard work and perseverance. People often use "arduous" when talking about challenges that are exhausting but possible to overcome with determination.

Origin Origin of the word "Arduous" comes from the Latin word arduus, meaning "high" or "steep." It entered English in the early 16th century with the meaning of something hard to achieve or requiring great effort. Today, it is widely used to describe tasks, journeys, or experiences that are extremely challenging.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'arduous' Some common synonyms for "arduous" include difficult, hard, challenging, tough, exhausting, strenuous, and demanding. These words highlight situations or tasks that take a lot of effort, strength, or energy to complete.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "Climbing the mountain was an 'arduous' journey." "Completing the project proved to be an 'arduous' task." "The students faced an 'arduous' exam at the end of the year."