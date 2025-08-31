Word of the Day: Arduous
What's the story
"Arduous" describes something that is very difficult, tiring, or requires a lot of effort. It can refer to tasks, journeys, or experiences that demand hard work and perseverance. People often use "arduous" when talking about challenges that are exhausting but possible to overcome with determination.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Arduous" comes from the Latin word arduus, meaning "high" or "steep." It entered English in the early 16th century with the meaning of something hard to achieve or requiring great effort. Today, it is widely used to describe tasks, journeys, or experiences that are extremely challenging.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'arduous'
Some common synonyms for "arduous" include difficult, hard, challenging, tough, exhausting, strenuous, and demanding. These words highlight situations or tasks that take a lot of effort, strength, or energy to complete.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "Climbing the mountain was an 'arduous' journey." "Completing the project proved to be an 'arduous' task." "The students faced an 'arduous' exam at the end of the year."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "arduous" helps emphasize difficulty and effort in descriptions. It adds intensity and weight to challenges in writing or conversation. Whether talking about physical journeys or mental tasks, "arduous" conveys the struggle and determination required to succeed.