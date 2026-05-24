Word of the Day: Augur

"Augur" (verb/noun) means to predict or suggest what may happen in the future, often based on signs or feelings. It is usually used when something seems to indicate a positive or negative outcome ahead. As a noun, it can also refer to a person in ancient Rome who interpreted signs and omens.

Origin Origin of the word "Augur" comes from Latin, where it referred to priests in ancient Rome who studied signs from nature to predict future events. Over time, the word developed a broader meaning connected with forecasting or suggesting future outcomes through hints or signals.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'augur' Some similar words include predict, forecast, foresee, indicate, and foreshadow. These words are often used when describing signs or situations that hint at future events or outcomes.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "The dark clouds did not augur well for the trip." "Her calm confidence augured success." The early results augur a positive outcome."

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