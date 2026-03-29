Word of the Day: Bastion

"Bastion" (noun) refers to a person, place, or system that strongly supports and defends a particular idea, belief, or principle. It can also refer to something that serves as a stronghold or source of protection. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Bastion" comes from the French word bastion, meaning "fortified projection of a fort." The term entered English in the 16th century and was originally used in military architecture to describe a defensive structure built into fort walls. Over time, the word came to symbolize any strong support or defense of an idea or tradition.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'bastion' Other words that carry a similar meaning include stronghold, fortress, bulwark, safeguard, and defender. They all reflect the idea of something that protects, upholds, or strongly supports a belief, place, or system.

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Sentence Sentence usage Take a look at these example sentences: "The library has long been a bastion of knowledge and learning." "The organization became a bastion for environmental protection." "The city was once considered a bastion of traditional culture."

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