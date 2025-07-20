Word of the Day: Bygone

"Bygone" refers to something that belongs to the past. It is used to describe events, periods, or things that are no longer part of the present. For example, you might hear someone say "bygone days" when they're talking fondly about earlier times that have passed and won't return.

Origin Origin of the word The word "bygone" is formed from by (meaning past or over) and gone (the past participle of go). It literally means something that has gone by. Its use dates back to the 15th century, often used to describe former times or events that are now behind us.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'bygone' Synonyms include: past, former, olden, earlier, antiquated, outmoded, long-ago, ancient, earlier times, and previous. These words reflect something that existed in the past but may no longer be relevant or remembered clearly.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see "bygone" in sentences: "They spoke fondly of 'bygone' summers at their grandparents' house." "The museum had exhibits from a 'bygone' era." "It's best to let bygones be 'bygones' and start fresh."