Word of the Day: Fathom

Fathom is most often used as a verb, meaning to understand or grasp something deeply, especially something complex, confusing, or mysterious. People often say, "I can't fathom it," when referring to an idea, feeling, or event that is hard to comprehend. It implies trying to figure something out thoughtfully.

Origin Origin of the word The word "fathom" comes from Old English fæthm, which meant the distance between two outstretched arms, about six feet. At first, it was used to measure water depth. Later, people also began using it to mean trying to understand or figure out something hard or confusing.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'fathom' Synonyms include: comprehend, understand, grasp, figure out, unravel, make sense of, interpret, and decipher. All of these suggest trying to mentally process or decode something that isn't obvious or is intellectually deep, much like "fathom."

Usage Sentence usage Let's see "fathom" in sentences: "I can't 'fathom' why she left so suddenly." "He tried to 'fathom' the meaning behind the cryptic message." "It's hard to 'fathom' the scale of the universe."