Visiting Kanpur? Savor these authentic dishes

If you are in Uttar Pradesh 's bustling Kanpur , it would be a sin to not indulge in its delightful street breakfasts. From spicy to sweet, the lanes of Kanpur are filled with vendors serving up traditional dishes that locals swear by. Here's a guide to some of the must-try breakfast spots in Kanpur, so you can start your day with a taste of local flavor and culture.

Kachori delight Savoring kachori sabzi Kachori sabzi is a staple breakfast dish in Kanpur. Vendors serve crispy kachoris stuffed with spiced lentils, with a tangy potato curry on the side. The combination is not just filling but also tasty, making it a favorite choice among locals. You will find these stalls buzzing with activity in the wee hours as people flock to have their daily dose of this savory delight.

Sweet indulgence Relishing jalebi and rabri For those with a sweet tooth, jalebi and rabri make an irresistible treat. Freshly fried jalebis soaked in sugar syrup and served with creamy rabri make for an indulgent experience. This combination is often relished as a part of breakfast, or early morning dessert, by many residents who love its rich taste.

Poha pleasures Enjoying poha variations Poha is another favorite breakfast item on Kanpur's streets. Prepared from flattened rice, it is cooked with spices, peanuts, and sometimes vegetables such as peas or potatoes for added texture and flavor. Every vendor may have their unique twist on this classic dish, which keeps patrons coming back for more.