Paragliding in Rajasthan: Top spots, tips, and more
What's the story
Paragliding in Rajasthan is another unique way of exploring the state's diversity from above. Famous for its deserts, hills, and historic forts, the state is an ideal place for this aerial adventure. Enthusiasts get an opportunity to enjoy breathtaking views while soaring over sand dunes and centuries-old architecture. The activity is becoming a hit among tourists looking for a different side of the region's beauty.
Timing matters
Best time to glide in Rajasthan
The best time for paragliding in Rajasthan is between October and March, when the weather is cooler and more stable. During these months, wind conditions are generally favorable, providing a safer and more enjoyable experience. Avoiding the summer months is advisable due to the extreme heat that can affect both comfort and safety during flights.
Top locations
Popular paragliding spots
Rajasthan is home to some of the most popular paragliding spots such as Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur. While flying over the cities will offer a beautiful view of the landscape, you can also enjoy the sight of lakes and hills from above. These places have facilities for both first-time flyers and experienced ones, making sure the adventure is memorable for everyone.
Stay safe
Safety measures to consider
Safety is of utmost importance in paragliding. Always opt for certified operators who adhere to rigid safety protocols. Make sure you are given proper instructions before taking off and that you are using well-maintained equipment. Wearing the right gear, such as helmets, can further ensure your safety while flying.
Beginner advice
Tips for first-time flyers
First-time flyers should start with tandem flights, where an experienced pilot controls the paraglider while they enjoy the ride. This way, newcomers get a taste of flying without worrying about navigation or control issues. Listening carefully to pre-flight briefings helps understand what to expect during takeoff, flight duration, and landing procedures.