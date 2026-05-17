Word of the Day: Cardinal

"Cardinal" (adjective/noun) is used to describe something that is extremely important or essential. It often refers to ideas, rules, or principles that form the main foundation of something. As a noun, it can also refer to a senior official in the Catholic Church or a bright red bird known as the cardinal.

Origin Origin of the word "Cardinal" comes from the Latin word cardinalis, meaning "principal" or "important." It originally referred to something that served as a hinge or central point. Over time, the word became associated with things that are fundamental, necessary, or at the core of a subject.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'cardinal' Some similar words include essential, fundamental, chief, central, and primary. These words are often used when describing something that holds major importance or forms the core of an idea or system.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "Trust is a cardinal part of any strong relationship." "They made a cardinal mistake during the project." "Honesty remained one of her cardinal values."

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