Word of the Day: Colossal
What's the story
"Colossal" is an adjective used to describe something extremely large, massive, or impressive in size or scale. The word can refer to physical objects, achievements, problems, or amounts that seem enormous. It often suggests something far beyond ordinary size or importance.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "colossal" comes from colossus, a Greek term used for gigantic statues. It entered English in the 18th century and gradually became associated with anything huge or extraordinary in scale. Today, it is commonly used to emphasize greatness, magnitude, or intensity.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'colossal'
Some common synonyms for "colossal" include gigantic, enormous, massive, huge, immense, and monumental. These words all describe something exceptionally large or impressive.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "colossal" is used in different contexts: "The company suffered a colossal financial loss." "They were amazed by the colossal size of the ancient monument." "Winning the championship was a colossal achievement for the team."
Writing
Why use the word
"Colossal" is useful when ordinary words like "big" or "large" do not feel strong enough. It helps emphasize the extreme size, importance, or impact of something. The word works especially well for dramatic descriptions, achievements, disasters, or large-scale events.