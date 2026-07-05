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Word of the Day: Colossal
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Word of the Day: Colossal

By Simran Jeet
Jul 05, 2026
06:04 pm
What's the story

"Colossal" is an adjective used to describe something extremely large, massive, or impressive in size or scale. The word can refer to physical objects, achievements, problems, or amounts that seem enormous. It often suggests something far beyond ordinary size or importance.

Origin

Origin of the word

The word "colossal" comes from colossus, a Greek term used for gigantic statues. It entered English in the 18th century and gradually became associated with anything huge or extraordinary in scale. Today, it is commonly used to emphasize greatness, magnitude, or intensity.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'colossal'

Some common synonyms for "colossal" include gigantic, enormous, massive, huge, immense, and monumental. These words all describe something exceptionally large or impressive.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's see how "colossal" is used in different contexts: "The company suffered a colossal financial loss." "They were amazed by the colossal size of the ancient monument." "Winning the championship was a colossal achievement for the team."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Colossal" is useful when ordinary words like "big" or "large" do not feel strong enough. It helps emphasize the extreme size, importance, or impact of something. The word works especially well for dramatic descriptions, achievements, disasters, or large-scale events.

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