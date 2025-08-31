Word of the Day: Complacent

"Complacent" (adjective) describes someone who is overly self-satisfied or unconcerned, often without realizing potential problems or dangers. It can refer to people who are too content with their situation and therefore stop putting in effort or paying attention. Being "complacent" usually suggests carelessness or a false sense of security.

Origin Origin of the word "Complacent" comes from the Latin word complacere, meaning "to please greatly." It entered English in the mid-17th century with the sense of being content or pleased with oneself. Today, it is widely used in a negative way to describe overconfidence, laziness, or lack of awareness of risks.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'complacent' Some common synonyms for "complacent" include self-satisfied, smug, unconcerned, careless, lazy, indifferent, and overconfident. These words suggest an attitude of being overly at ease, often to the point of ignoring problems.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The team grew 'complacent' after their early victories." "She was 'complacent' about her grades and didn't study further." "Leaders must avoid becoming 'complacent' during times of success."