Word of the Day: Concise
What's the story
"Concise" (adjective) describes language or expression that is clear and brief, giving only the most important information without unnecessary details. It is often used to praise communication that is effective, direct, and to the point. Being "concise" means expressing much in just a few words.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Concise" comes from the Latin word concisus, meaning "cut short." It entered English in the early 17th century with the sense of expressing ideas in a brief but complete way. Today, it is widely used to describe speech and writing that is clear, efficient, and to the point.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'concise'
Some common synonyms for "concise" include brief, short, crisp, compact, succinct, clear, and to the point. These words show the idea of saying or writing something effectively without wasting words.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "Her explanation was clear and 'concise.'" "The teacher asked for a 'concise' summary of the chapter." "Good leaders give 'concise' instructions to avoid confusion."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "concise" highlights clarity and precision in communication. It is useful when you want to describe writing, speeches, or instructions that save time and avoid confusion. Whether in school, work, or daily life, "concise" shows the power of simplicity and directness.