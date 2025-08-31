Word of the Day: Concise

"Concise" (adjective) describes language or expression that is clear and brief, giving only the most important information without unnecessary details. It is often used to praise communication that is effective, direct, and to the point. Being "concise" means expressing much in just a few words.

Origin Origin of the word "Concise" comes from the Latin word concisus, meaning "cut short." It entered English in the early 17th century with the sense of expressing ideas in a brief but complete way. Today, it is widely used to describe speech and writing that is clear, efficient, and to the point.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'concise' Some common synonyms for "concise" include brief, short, crisp, compact, succinct, clear, and to the point. These words show the idea of saying or writing something effectively without wasting words.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "Her explanation was clear and 'concise.'" "The teacher asked for a 'concise' summary of the chapter." "Good leaders give 'concise' instructions to avoid confusion."