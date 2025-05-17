Word of the Day: Contradict
What's the story
"Contradict" is a verb that means to say or show that something is not true, or to speak against what someone else has said.
If two things don't agree, they "contradict" each other.
It's often used in conversations, debates, or when pointing out something that doesn't match. Let's learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "contradict" comes from the Latin contradicere, which means "to speak against."
It's composed of contra (against) and dicere (to speak).
Over time, the word came into English and kept its meaning of expressing the opposite of something or disagreeing with what was said.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'contradict'
Some useful synonyms for "contradict" are oppose, deny, dispute, disagree, challenge, counter, differ, refute, disprove, and rebut.
These words can be used in slightly different ways, but all involve going against an idea, a statement, or a claim.
Choosing the right synonym depends on how strong the disagreement is.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"She didn't mean to 'contradict' her teacher, but she had a different opinion."
"His actions 'contradict' his words."
"The facts 'contradict' the rumors going around."
Ideas
Why use the word
"Contradict" is a clear and useful word when you want to show conflict or disagreement.
It helps you point out when things don't line up, like ideas, statements, or behaviors.
Using this word makes your communication more precise, especially when discussing facts, debates, or arguments