Word of the Day: Novice
What's the story
"Novice" is a noun that refers to someone who is new to a task, job, or activity.
If you've just started learning something, you are a "novice."
The word is often used in a friendly way to describe beginners who are still learning and growing. Let's learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Novice" comes from the Latin word novicius, meaning "new or newly arrived."
It was used in the Middle Ages to describe someone who had just joined a religious order.
Over time, it became a general term for anyone who is new to a skill, field, or activity.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'novice'
Some common synonyms for "novice" include beginner, learner, trainee, newbie, freshman, newcomer, apprentice, initiate, rookie, and greenhorn.
These words all describe someone at the start of their journey, though each has a slightly different tone. "Rookie" is more casual, while "apprentice" often means someone in training.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"She's a 'novice' at painting but learning fast."
"As a 'novice' chef, he followed every recipe exactly."
"The training program is perfect for 'novices.'"
Writing
Why use the word
"Novice" is a respectful and simple way to describe someone who's just starting out.
It avoids sounding harsh and can even sound encouraging.
Whether in learning, sports, work, or hobbies, using "novice" helps you gently point out someone's newness without judgment.