Word of the Day: Coy

"Coy" is most often used as an adjective, meaning shy or modest in a playful or flirtatious way. People often say, "She gave a 'coy' smile," when referring to someone being reserved on purpose, either to appear cute, mysterious, or to attract interest.

Origin Origin of the word The word "coy" comes from the Old French word coy (quiet, shy), which itself comes from Latin quietus, meaning calm or at rest. Over time, it began to imply a deliberate shyness, often used to create charm or keep others guessing.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'coy' Synonyms include: shy, bashful, modest, reserved, demure, flirtatious, reticent, and hesitant. While some of these lean toward innocence, others hint at subtle charm or playful withholding.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see "coy" in sentences: "She gave a 'coy' glance before answering the question." "He acted 'coy' when asked about his crush." "Don't be so 'coy,' we all know you did a great job!"