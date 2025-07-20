Page Loader
Word of the Day: Coy
Word of the Day: Coy

By Simran Jeet
Jul 20, 2025
08:04 pm
"Coy" is most often used as an adjective, meaning shy or modest in a playful or flirtatious way. People often say, "She gave a 'coy' smile," when referring to someone being reserved on purpose, either to appear cute, mysterious, or to attract interest.

Origin of the word

The word "coy" comes from the Old French word coy (quiet, shy), which itself comes from Latin quietus, meaning calm or at rest. Over time, it began to imply a deliberate shyness, often used to create charm or keep others guessing.

Synonyms for 'coy'

Synonyms include: shy, bashful, modest, reserved, demure, flirtatious, reticent, and hesitant. While some of these lean toward innocence, others hint at subtle charm or playful withholding.

Sentence usage

Let's see "coy" in sentences: "She gave a 'coy' glance before answering the question." "He acted 'coy' when asked about his crush." "Don't be so 'coy,' we all know you did a great job!"

Why use the word

Using "coy" in your writing can add nuance to body language, emotions, or behavior. It's perfect for describing characters who hold back intentionally, either out of shyness or cleverness. The word adds charm and subtlety, especially in romantic or playful scenes.