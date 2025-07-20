Word of the Day: Coy
What's the story
"Coy" is most often used as an adjective, meaning shy or modest in a playful or flirtatious way. People often say, "She gave a 'coy' smile," when referring to someone being reserved on purpose, either to appear cute, mysterious, or to attract interest.
Origin
The word "coy" comes from the Old French word coy (quiet, shy), which itself comes from Latin quietus, meaning calm or at rest. Over time, it began to imply a deliberate shyness, often used to create charm or keep others guessing.
Synonyms
Synonyms include: shy, bashful, modest, reserved, demure, flirtatious, reticent, and hesitant. While some of these lean toward innocence, others hint at subtle charm or playful withholding.
Sentence
Let's see "coy" in sentences: "She gave a 'coy' glance before answering the question." "He acted 'coy' when asked about his crush." "Don't be so 'coy,' we all know you did a great job!"
Writing
Using "coy" in your writing can add nuance to body language, emotions, or behavior. It's perfect for describing characters who hold back intentionally, either out of shyness or cleverness. The word adds charm and subtlety, especially in romantic or playful scenes.