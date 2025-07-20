Word of the Day: Elated

"Elated" is most often used as an adjective, meaning extremely happy, thrilled, or filled with joy. People often say, "She felt 'elated' after hearing the good news," to express a strong, uplifting sense of happiness or excitement that goes beyond just being glad.

Origin Origin of the word The word "elated" comes from the Latin word elatus, the past participle of eferre, which means "to lift up." Originally, it suggested being lifted in spirit or mood, just like how joy can make someone feel like they're floating or rising emotionally.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'elated' Synonyms include: overjoyed, thrilled, jubilant, ecstatic, delighted, euphoric, on cloud nine, and over the moon. All these words suggest a powerful and uplifting sense of happiness or triumph.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see "elated" in sentences: "She was 'elated' when she got accepted into her dream college." "He felt 'elated' after finally finishing the marathon." "They were 'elated' by the surprise party their friends threw for them."