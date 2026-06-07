Word of the Day: Crux
What's the story
"Crux" is a noun that means the most important or central point of an issue, argument, or problem. It refers to the key element that everything else depends on or revolves around. "Crux" is often used when discussing the heart of a matter or the main challenge in a situation.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Crux" comes from the Latin word crux, meaning "cross." In English, it began to be used figuratively to refer to a difficult problem or a decisive point in an argument. Over time, its meaning evolved to describe the most important part of an issue or matter.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'crux'
Some common synonyms for "crux" include core, essence, heart, key point, central issue, and focal point. These words convey the idea of the most important part of something.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Take a look at these sentence examples: "The crux of the debate was whether the new policy would be effective." "Time management is the crux of her success." "The crux of the problem lies in poor communication between teams."
Writing
Why use the word
"Crux" is useful when you want to highlight the most important part of a problem, discussion, or situation. Using "crux" can make your writing clearer and more focused by drawing attention to what matters most.