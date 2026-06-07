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Word of the Day: Crux

By Simran Jeet 07:23 pm Jun 07, 202607:23 pm

What's the story

"Crux" is a noun that means the most important or central point of an issue, argument, or problem. It refers to the key element that everything else depends on or revolves around. "Crux" is often used when discussing the heart of a matter or the main challenge in a situation.