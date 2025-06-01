Word of the Day: Earnest
What's the story
Earnest is an adjective used to describe someone who is serious, sincere, and determined about what they say or do.
It often refers to honest feelings, strong intentions, or a heartfelt attitude.
Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "earnest" comes from the Old English word eornost, which means "seriousness" or "zeal."
It has been used for centuries to describe people who speak or act with genuine effort and deep sincerity.
Over time, earnest has come to describe not just seriousness, but also honest emotions and real commitment.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'earnest'
Some common synonyms for "earnest" include: sincere, serious, heartfelt, genuine, intense, dedicated, and passionate.
These words describe people who truly mean what they say and care deeply about their actions.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"She gave an 'earnest' apology for her mistake."
"He spoke in an 'earnest' tone about wanting to help the community."
"They made an 'earnest' effort to finish the project on time."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "earnest" helps you describe someone who is truly sincere and deeply committed.
It's a good word when you want to show that someone is not joking or pretending, but genuinely serious about what they're doing or saying.
Whether in conversations, writing, or actions, earnest adds meaning and honesty to your message.