Word of the Day: Lucid
What's the story
Lucid is an adjective used to describe something that is clear and easy to understand, or someone who is thinking clearly and logically.
It often refers to speech, writing, or thoughts that are expressed in a way that makes perfect sense.
Let's learn more about this useful word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "lucid" comes from the Latin word lucidus, which means "light" or "bright."
It entered English in the late 1500s and was first used to describe things that literally give off light.
Over time, it came to mean "clear" in both a physical and mental sense.
Today, lucid is used to talk about clear thinking, easy-to-understand speech, and even moments of mental clarity.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'lucid'
Some common synonyms for "lucid" include: clear, understandable, coherent, logical, transparent, bright, and rational.
These words describe ideas or speech that are easy to follow and make good sense.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"Her explanation was so 'lucid' that everyone understood the topic."
"He remained 'lucid' during the interview, despite being very tired."
"The author's writing style is known for being clear and 'lucid.'"
Writing
Why use the word
Using "lucid" helps you describe thoughts, speech, or writing that is clear and easy to grasp.
It's a great word when you want to praise someone's ability to express themselves clearly, or when someone is mentally sharp and focused.
Whether you're talking about communication or moments of clarity, lucid adds depth and precision to your writing.