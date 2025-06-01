Word of the Day: Emulate
What's the story
Emulate is a verb used to describe the act of imitating someone, often because you admire them, and trying to match or even surpass their achievements or qualities.
It often refers to efforts made with respect and ambition, especially when inspired by someone successful or talented.
Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "emulate" comes from the Latin word aemulari, which means "to try to equal or do better than someone."
It has been used for a long time to describe the act of trying to emulate someone you admire.
Over time, emulate has come to mean copying someone in a respectful way, especially when you want to succeed like they did.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'emulate'
Some common synonyms for "emulate" include: imitate, copy, mirror, follow, model oneself on, rival, and match.
These words describe actions where someone looks up to another person and tries to do what they do, sometimes even better.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"He tried to 'emulate' his older brother's confidence and leadership."
"New startups often 'emulate' the strategies of successful tech giants."
"She 'emulates' her coach's discipline and focus during training."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "emulate" helps you describe thoughtful imitation that's driven by admiration and a desire for growth.
It's a great word to use when talking about learning from role models, professional development, or setting high standards by following the best.
Whether in personal goals or career journeys, emulate adds depth to how you describe someone's efforts.