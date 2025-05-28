What's the story

Papercutting, as the name suggests, is a time-honored art of cutting paper into beautiful shapes.

This age-old craft has been followed by many cultures over the centuries, each with its own unique style and touch.

From basic silhouettes to detailed patterns, papercutting demands precision and creativity.

It is not just an artistic expression but also a way to keep cultural heritage alive.

Here's all about papercutting, its techniques, and importance.