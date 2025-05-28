What's the story

A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Western Ghats promises an exhilarating trekking experience through its lush locales.

Covering over 1,600 kilometers along the western coast of India, the mountain range is home to diverse flora and fauna.

Trekkers can explore dense forests, cascading waterfalls, and sweeping views.

The region's rich biodiversity and challenging trails make it an ideal spot for adventure enthusiasts wanting to lose themselves in nature.