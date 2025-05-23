Scenic villages in France you must explore
What's the story
While France is famous for its lively cities and iconic landmarks, its untouched areas hold a different magic.
These pristine villages are a window into the country's rich history and culture, away from the usual tourist tracks.
Exploring these parts can be a refreshing experience, serving tranquility and authenticity on the platter.
Let's take a look at some of these hidden gems.
Medieval charm
The allure of Saint-Cirq-Lapopie
Saint-Cirq-Lapopie is perched on a cliff overlooking the Lot River.
This medieval village is bound to captivate you with its narrow streets and stone houses. Preserved to keep its historical essence intact, it feels like stepping back in time.
Artisans' workshops line the streets, offering handmade crafts reflecting local traditions.
Alsace delight
The beauty of Eguisheim
Nestled in the Alsace region, Eguisheim is famous for its colorful half-timbered houses, which are arranged in concentric circles in a unique manner.
This arrangement encourages visitors to stroll around on foot, giving them the opportunity to witness the village's architectural beauty up-close.
Surrounded by verdant vineyards, Eguisheim's beauty is only complemented, making it a postcard-perfect destination that mesmerizes every traveler with its beauty and calm.
Vibrant landscapes
Exploring Roussillon's ochre cliffs
Roussillon also stands out with its stunning ochre cliffs that beautifully contrast with green pine trees and blue skies.
The village itself has buildings painted in different shades of ochre, which adds to the warm vibe.
The walking trails around Roussillon provide stunning views of the unique landscape.
Historical significance
Discovering Conques' Romanesque heritage
Conques also houses one of France's most stunning Romanesque churches- the Sainte-Foy Abbey Church.
This village attracts travelers on the Camino de Santiago route, lured by its significance and beauty.
People stroll past narrow cobblestone streets, with well-preserved medieval structures on all sides, giving a peek into the past.
The trip through Conques is a journey back in time, with peaceful landscapes and historic beauty.
Distinctive architecture
Uncovering Collonges-la-Rouge's red stone buildings
Collonges-la-Rouge gets its name from the red sandstone that was used to build many structures in this beautiful village near Brive-la-Gaillarde city center area.
Its bright color makes it look magical against the green lushness surrounding it.
From visiting quaint shops selling local products to marveling at unique architecture all over town, visitors can indulge in a lot of activities here.