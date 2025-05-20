What's the story

Famous for its luxury and glamour, Monaco is also home to some lesser-known architectural treasures.

Away from the casinos and yachts, this teeny-weeny principality is dotted with unique structures that narrate its rich history and culture.

These hidden gems give you an insight into Monaco's architectural diversity, flaunting styles from different eras.

Visiting these sites can take you deeper into the principality's past and present.