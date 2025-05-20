5 must-visit architectural gems in Monaco
Famous for its luxury and glamour, Monaco is also home to some lesser-known architectural treasures.
Away from the casinos and yachts, this teeny-weeny principality is dotted with unique structures that narrate its rich history and culture.
These hidden gems give you an insight into Monaco's architectural diversity, flaunting styles from different eras.
Visiting these sites can take you deeper into the principality's past and present.
Modernist gem
Villa Paloma: A modernist marvel
Villa Paloma stands as an exquisite example of modernist architecture in Monaco.
Constructed in the early 20th century, it boasts the clean lines and geometric shapes synonymous with the modernist movement.
Currently a part of the New National Museum of Monaco, the villa hosts contemporary art exhibitions.
Its design focuses on simplicity and functionality, while providing stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea.
Historical fortress
Fort Antoine Theatre: A historical fortress
Originally built as a military fortress in the early 18th century, Fort Antoine has been converted into an open-air theater.
The historic site still has its original stone structure but is now a cultural hot spot with summer performances.
The fort's strategic hilltop location offers sweeping views of Monaco's coastline, making it the perfect architectural and scenic attraction.
Neo-Gothic charm
Saint-Charles Church: Neo-Gothic beauty
Amid Monaco's modern skyline, Saint-Charles Church is an exception with its neo-gothic architecture.
The building was completed in 1883 and boasts of intricate stained glass windows and detailed stone carvings typical of the neo-gothic design.
Its tall spire can be spotted from various parts of Monte Carlo, adding to its prominence as a landmark in the city.
Underground wonder
Exotic Garden Caves: Natural wonder underground
Beneath Monaco's Exotic Garden lies a series of prehistoric caves, which provide an intriguing contrast to the garden above ground.
Discovered in 1916 by Prince Albert I's team while excavating plants for cultivation purposes, the limestone caves feature stalactites formed over millennia through natural processes underground.
They give visitors insight into geological history alongside botanical beauty above ground level.
Ancient monument
La Turbie Roman Trophy: Ancient monument overlooking sea
The Trophy of Augustus at La Turbie, a rare Roman monument, is a marvel of ancient engineering.
Located high up near the France-Italy border, it can be reached by a short drive or a hike.
Built around the year B.C.E., it provides panoramic views of the Mediterranean and surrounding landscapes.
This site is a symbol of a timeless legacy, reminding us of our everlasting connection to history.