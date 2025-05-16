Explore Gujarat in 7 days: Things to do
What's the story
Gujarat, India's western coast state, is a vibrant tapestry of history and culture.
This seven-day travel route will take you through its rich heritage from ancient architecture and traditional crafts to bustling markets.
From the historic city of Ahmedabad to the serene landscapes of Kutch, every destination is a unique glimpse into Gujarat's past and present.
This journey promises an immersive experience into the heart of one of India's most culturally diverse states.
Day 1
Explore Ahmedabad's historic sites
Start your journey in Ahmedabad, which beautifully blends modernity with tradition.
Visit Sabarmati Ashram to learn about Mahatma Gandhi's life and his principles.
From intricate carvings at Hutheesing Jain Temple to the architectural beauty of Sidi Saiyyed Mosque with its famed stone latticework windows, the city has a lot to offer.
The old quarters of the city allow you to walk through narrow lanes dotted with traditional houses.
Day 2
Discover Patan's ancient stepwells
Travel to Patan to see the intricately designed stepwell, Rani ki Vav, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Built in the 11th century, the stunning structure features mind-blowing sculptures depicting mythological themes.
Close by is Patola House, where you can see the artisans weave exquisite Patola silk sarees using techniques passed down through generations.
Day 3-4
Experience Bhuj's craft villages
In Bhuj, you can visit local craft villages such as Bhujodi and Ajrakhpur where you can see artisans create beautiful textiles using traditional techniques like block printing and weaving.
Visit Prag Mahal for its Italian Gothic architecture or Aina Mahal for its ornate interiors embellished with mirrors from Europe.
The colorful handicrafts market has souvenirs that speak of Kutch's artistic heritage.
Day 5-6
Witness wildlife at Gir National Park
Journey to Gir National Park, the only home of the Asiatic lion, and a plethora of wildlife including leopards and antelopes.
Take guided safaris through the park's dense forests, which offer an exceptional chance to see these majestic animals in their natural habitat.
The park's rich biodiversity proves to be a mesmerizing experience for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts alike, making it a highlight of Gujarat's natural heritage.
Day 7
Relax by Somnath's coastal beauty
Conclude your trip at Somnath along Gujarat's pristine beaches.
These picturesque beaches give you a peaceful view of the Arabian Sea, just what you need after days of visiting cultural marvels.
Inland, across this diverse state, are historical treasures just waiting to be discovered on every other corner.