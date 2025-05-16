What's the story

Gujarat, India's western coast state, is a vibrant tapestry of history and culture.

This seven-day travel route will take you through its rich heritage from ancient architecture and traditional crafts to bustling markets.

From the historic city of Ahmedabad to the serene landscapes of Kutch, every destination is a unique glimpse into Gujarat's past and present.

This journey promises an immersive experience into the heart of one of India's most culturally diverse states.