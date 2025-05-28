Love paneer? You have to try these recipes
What's the story
A staple in vegetarian cuisine, paneer provides a versatile base for many delicious dishes.
Its mild flavor and firm texture make it an ideal ingredient for various recipes that cater to vegetarian diners.
From spicy curries to grilled delights, paneer can easily be transformed into mouthwatering meals that satisfy diverse palates.
Here are five paneer dishes perfect for those who prefer vegetarian options.
Grilled treat
Paneer tikka: A grilled delight
Paneer tikka is a popular appetizer where paneer cubes are marinated in spices, and yogurt, and grilled to perfection.
The smoky flavor from the grilling makes it an irresistible treat.
Served with mint chutney, this dish is not just flavorful but also looks pretty with its vibrant colors from the spices and charred edges.
Spinach fusion
Palak paneer: A nutritious combination
Palak paneer combines the goodness of spinach with the richness of paneer.
In this dish, you get soft paneer cubes simmered in a creamy spinach sauce. It is seasoned with garlic and spices.
It is nutritious as well as satisfying. The dish gives you essential vitamins from the spinach. It gives protein from the paneer.
Creamy delight
Shahi paneer: A royal indulgence
Shahi paneer is what you serve at royal feasts.
Known for its rich and creamy texture, the dish consists of paneer cooked in a luxurious gravy made from cream, tomatoes, and aromatic spices like cardamom and saffron.
The indulgent preparation goes well with naan or rice, and is a favorite at festive occasions.
Pea pairing
Matar paneer: A classic combination
Matar paneer merges the sweetness of peas with the mildness of paneer in a delicious tomato-based curry to give you a dish that is hearty and delicious.
The peas do a good job of complementing the paneer's taste, soaking in the rich flavors of the curry sauce.
One of the classics, this dish is something you would find in many households, usually as part of everyday meals.
Spicy fusion
Chilli paneer: An Indo-Chinese twist
Chilli paneer's popularity comes from its combination of Indian spices and Chinese cooking style.
In this dish, fried paneer cubes are mixed in soy sauce with bell peppers and onions for a spicy but tangy flavor.
This is similar to Indo-Chinese cuisine favorites like Manchurian or Hakka noodles, without any meat elements at play.