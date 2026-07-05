Word of the Day: Enduring
What's the story
The word "enduring" is an adjective used for something that lasts a long time or continues despite difficulties or change. It can describe emotions, relationships, qualities, memories, or achievements that remain strong over time. Something "enduring" has the power to stay meaningful, valuable, or reliable for years.
Origin
Origin of the word
Origin of the word "enduring" comes from the verb endure, which traces back to the Latin durare, meaning "to last" or "to continue." As the word developed in English, it became associated with persistence, strength, and lasting presence.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'enduring'
Some common synonyms for "enduring" include lasting, timeless, durable, persistent, permanent, and long-lasting. These words all carry the idea of something continuing steadily over time.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's put "enduring" to work: "Their enduring friendship survived many challenges." "Her work left an enduring impact on the community." "The novel remains popular because of its enduring themes."
Writing
Why use the word
"Enduring" is useful when you want to describe something that continues to exist or remain important over a long period of time. It suggests strength, stability, and the ability to last despite change or difficulty. The word helps show that something has stayed strong and meaningful over time.