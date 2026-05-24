Word of the Day: Enthrall

"Enthrall" (verb) means to capture someone's complete attention or fascination. It is often used when a person becomes deeply interested, amazed, or emotionally absorbed in something. Let us learn more about this interesting word.

Origin Origin of the word "Enthrall" comes from an old English word meaning "to hold in bondage or slavery." Over time, its meaning shifted away from control and became connected with being completely captivated or fascinated by something in a positive and emotional way.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'enthrall' Some similar words include captivate, fascinate, charm, mesmerize, and absorb. These words are often used when describing something that strongly holds a person's attention or interest.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these sentence examples: "The storyteller managed to enthrall the audience." "She was enthralled by the beauty of the mountains." "The movie's visuals completely enthralled viewers."

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