Word of the Day: Envisage
What's the story
"Envisage" is a verb that means to imagine or picture something in your mind, especially something that may happen in the future. It is used when thinking about plans, possibilities, or goals. For example, you might envisage a new career, a future home, or how your life could change over time.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "envisage" comes from the French word envisager, meaning "to look at" or "to consider."
It entered the English language in the 19th century.
Over time, its meaning developed to include imagining future events, situations, or possibilities.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'envisage'
Some words similar to "envisage" are imagine, picture, visualize, foresee, anticipate, consider, and expect.
These words are used when thinking about something that may happen.
While "imagine" refers to forming a picture in your mind, "foresee" suggests having an idea of what might happen in the future.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see "lacuna" in a few examples:
"She envisages a bright future for her children."
"The company envisages opening new stores next year."
"He could not envisage living in another country."
Writing
Why use the word
"Envisage" is useful when talking about future plans, hopes, or possibilities.
It offers a clear way to describe what someone imagines or expects to happen.
The word can be used in everyday conversations about personal goals, career plans, and future developments.