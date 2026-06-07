Word of the Day: Exodus
What's the story
"Exodus" is a noun that means a large-scale departure or movement of people from one place to another. It is often used to describe groups of people leaving an area because of war, disaster, economic hardship, or other major events.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Exodus" comes from the Greek word exodos, meaning "a going out" or "departure." It entered English through Latin and became widely known from the second book of the Bible, which tells the story of the Israelites leaving Egypt. Over time, the word came to be used for any mass departure or migration.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'exodus'
Some common synonyms for "exodus" include departure, migration, evacuation, retreat, flight, and mass movement. These words convey the idea of people leaving a place, often in large numbers.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "exodus" is used in different contexts: "The natural disaster triggered an exodus of residents from the region." "There was a weekend exodus from the city as people headed to the countryside." "The company faced an exodus of employees after the policy changes."
Writing
Why use the word
"Exodus" is useful when you want to describe a large or significant departure rather than just a few people leaving. It helps readers understand the scale and impact of the movement.