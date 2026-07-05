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Word of the Day: Fabricate

By Simran Jeet 06:21 pm Jul 05, 202606:21 pm

What's the story

"Fabricate" is a verb commonly linked with both construction and deception. To "fabricate" means to create, invent, or manufacture something. The word is often used in two different ways: it can refer to building or producing something physically, or to making up false information, stories, or excuses.