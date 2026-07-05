Word of the Day: Fabricate
What's the story
"Fabricate" is a verb commonly linked with both construction and deception. To "fabricate" means to create, invent, or manufacture something. The word is often used in two different ways: it can refer to building or producing something physically, or to making up false information, stories, or excuses.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "fabricate" comes from the Latin fabricare, meaning "to construct" or "to build." As it entered English, it began to refer both to making physical objects and inventing false statements. Today, the word is widely used in manufacturing, storytelling, and discussions involving dishonesty.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'fabricate'
Some common synonyms for "fabricate" include create, invent, manufacture, construct, forge, and falsify. These words relate either to producing something or making up information.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's put "fabricate" to work: "The company fabricated custom steel parts for the new bridge project." "He tried to fabricate an excuse for missing the deadline, but nobody believed him."
Writing
Why use the word
"Fabricate" is useful because it can describe both creating something and making up something false. It is stronger and more specific than simply saying "make" or "invent." The word works especially well in discussions about manufacturing, excuses, stories, or fake information.