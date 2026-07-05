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Word of the Day: Fabricate
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Word of the Day: Fabricate

By Simran Jeet
Jul 05, 2026
06:21 pm
What's the story

"Fabricate" is a verb commonly linked with both construction and deception. To "fabricate" means to create, invent, or manufacture something. The word is often used in two different ways: it can refer to building or producing something physically, or to making up false information, stories, or excuses.

Origin

Origin of the word

The word "fabricate" comes from the Latin fabricare, meaning "to construct" or "to build." As it entered English, it began to refer both to making physical objects and inventing false statements. Today, the word is widely used in manufacturing, storytelling, and discussions involving dishonesty.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'fabricate'

Some common synonyms for "fabricate" include create, invent, manufacture, construct, forge, and falsify. These words relate either to producing something or making up information.

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Usage

Sentence usage

Let's put "fabricate" to work: "The company fabricated custom steel parts for the new bridge project." "He tried to fabricate an excuse for missing the deadline, but nobody believed him."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Fabricate" is useful because it can describe both creating something and making up something false. It is stronger and more specific than simply saying "make" or "invent." The word works especially well in discussions about manufacturing, excuses, stories, or fake information.

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