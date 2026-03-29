Word of the Day: Facetious

"Facetious" (adjective) refers to treating a serious issue with humor or joking in a way that may seem inappropriate. It is often used to describe remarks that are playful or joking when the situation calls for seriousness.

Origin Origin of the word "Facetious" comes from the Latin word facetia, meaning "wit" or "clever joke." The word entered English in the 16th century and was originally used to describe witty or humorous remarks. Over time, it also came to describe humor that may seem flippant in serious situations.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'facetious' Some common synonyms for "facetious" include flippant, joking, humorous, playful, and sarcastic. These words describe a lighthearted or joking attitude, sometimes used in situations that may require seriousness.

Advertisement

Sentence Sentence usage Take a look at these example sentences: "He made a facetious comment during the serious meeting." "Her facetious reply made everyone laugh, even though the topic was serious." "Don't be facetious when discussing an important issue."

Advertisement