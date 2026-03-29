Word of the Day: Facetious
What's the story
"Facetious" (adjective) refers to treating a serious issue with humor or joking in a way that may seem inappropriate. It is often used to describe remarks that are playful or joking when the situation calls for seriousness.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Facetious" comes from the Latin word facetia, meaning "wit" or "clever joke." The word entered English in the 16th century and was originally used to describe witty or humorous remarks. Over time, it also came to describe humor that may seem flippant in serious situations.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'facetious'
Some common synonyms for "facetious" include flippant, joking, humorous, playful, and sarcastic. These words describe a lighthearted or joking attitude, sometimes used in situations that may require seriousness.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Take a look at these example sentences: "He made a facetious comment during the serious meeting." "Her facetious reply made everyone laugh, even though the topic was serious." "Don't be facetious when discussing an important issue."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "facetious" helps describe remarks that mix humor with serious situations. The word clearly conveys a tone that is playful but not always appropriate. It can help readers understand the speaker's attitude in conversations or narratives.