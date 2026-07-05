Word of the Day: Foolhardy
What's the story
"Foolhardy" is an adjective used to describe behavior that is recklessly bold or dangerously careless. A foolhardy person takes unnecessary risks without properly thinking about the consequences. The word often suggests bravery mixed with poor judgment.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "foolhardy" combines "fool" and "hardy." It appeared in English during the 13th century to describe people who acted with reckless courage rather than wisdom. Over time, it became associated with risky actions driven by overconfidence or lack of caution.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'foolhardy'
Some common synonyms for "foolhardy" include reckless, rash, careless, impulsive, daring, and irresponsible. These words all describe actions taken without enough thought for danger or consequences.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "foolhardy" is used in different contexts: "It was foolhardy to climb the mountain during the storm." "His foolhardy decision put the entire team at risk." "Only a foolhardy driver would speed on icy roads."
Writing
Why use the word
"Foolhardy" is useful when you want to describe courage that crosses the line into recklessness. It shows that an action may seem brave at first but is actually unwise or dangerous. The word works especially well in discussions about risky decisions, adventure, or poor judgment.