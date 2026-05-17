Word of the Day: Forsake
What's the story
"Forsake" (verb) means to leave, abandon, or turn away from someone or something, often completely. It is usually used in emotional or serious situations where a person gives up a relationship, belief, responsibility, or place.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Forsake" comes from Old English forsacan, meaning "to reject" or "to refuse." The word has been used for centuries in literature and storytelling to describe abandonment or separation. Over time, it became closely linked with emotional distance and difficult choices.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'forsake'
Some similar words include abandon, desert, leave, renounce, and reject. These words are often used when describing separation, withdrawal, or turning away from someone or something.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "He chose to forsake his old habits." "She felt forsaken after her friends left." "They refused to forsake their beliefs."
Writing
Why use the word
You can use "forsake" when describing actions that involve turning away from something once valued or important. It makes feelings and decisions feel more intense, meaningful, and memorable.