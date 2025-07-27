LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Frugal
Summarize
Word of the Day: Frugal
Use this word

Word of the Day: Frugal

By Simran Jeet
Jul 27, 2025
06:14 pm
What's the story

"Frugal" refers to someone who uses money or resources carefully and wisely, often avoiding unnecessary waste or spending. It doesn't imply being cheap, but rather being mindful and economical. The word is commonly used to praise someone who manages their budget well or lives simply without excess.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Frugal" comes from the Latin word frugalis, meaning "virtuous" or "economical," which stems from frux, meaning "fruit" or "value." It entered English in the 16th century and originally related to being useful or productive. Today, it emphasizes smart, minimal, and thoughtful use of resources.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'frugal'

Similar words include: economical, thrifty, prudent, sparing, careful, moderate, pennywise, restrained, cost-conscious, and efficient. These words describe mindful spending or resource use. Whether discussing shopping habits or lifestyle choices, they highlight responsibility and intention.

Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's see how "frugal" is used in various scenarios: "They lived a 'frugal' life, growing their own vegetables and limiting expenses." "She's 'frugal' but not stingy, she just values smart spending." "The startup adopted a 'frugal' approach to survive its early years."

Clarity

Why use the word

Using "frugal" adds clarity and respect when describing a lifestyle centered around conscious decisions and resourcefulness. It reflects discipline, sustainability, and wise priorities. Ideal for discussions on finance, habits, or character, the word helps paint a picture of someone who values quality over quantity.