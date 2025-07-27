Word of the Day: Frugal

"Frugal" refers to someone who uses money or resources carefully and wisely, often avoiding unnecessary waste or spending. It doesn't imply being cheap, but rather being mindful and economical. The word is commonly used to praise someone who manages their budget well or lives simply without excess.

Origin Origin of the word "Frugal" comes from the Latin word frugalis, meaning "virtuous" or "economical," which stems from frux, meaning "fruit" or "value." It entered English in the 16th century and originally related to being useful or productive. Today, it emphasizes smart, minimal, and thoughtful use of resources.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'frugal' Similar words include: economical, thrifty, prudent, sparing, careful, moderate, pennywise, restrained, cost-conscious, and efficient. These words describe mindful spending or resource use. Whether discussing shopping habits or lifestyle choices, they highlight responsibility and intention.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "frugal" is used in various scenarios: "They lived a 'frugal' life, growing their own vegetables and limiting expenses." "She's 'frugal' but not stingy, she just values smart spending." "The startup adopted a 'frugal' approach to survive its early years."