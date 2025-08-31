Word of the Day: Glitch

"Glitch" (noun) refers to a small fault, mistake, or problem that causes a temporary disruption. It is often used to describe errors in technology, machines, or systems, but it can also apply to minor issues in everyday life. A glitch is usually unexpected and short-lived.

Origin Origin of the word "Glitch" was first recorded in English during the mid-20th century, used mainly by engineers and astronauts to describe sudden technical faults or malfunctions. Over time, the word grew popular beyond science and technology, and today it commonly refers to small, unexpected errors in computers, electronics, and daily activities.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'glitch' Some common synonyms for "glitch" include error, bug, flaw, fault, hiccup, snag, lapse, and malfunction. These words suggest minor problems that interrupt the smooth functioning of something.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The software update fixed a 'glitch' in the system." "The concert was delayed due to a sound 'glitch.'" "There was a small 'glitch' in the plan, but it was quickly resolved."