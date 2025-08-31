LOADING...
Word of the Day: Glitch
By Simran Jeet
Aug 31, 2025
05:57 pm
"Glitch" (noun) refers to a small fault, mistake, or problem that causes a temporary disruption. It is often used to describe errors in technology, machines, or systems, but it can also apply to minor issues in everyday life. A glitch is usually unexpected and short-lived.

"Glitch" was first recorded in English during the mid-20th century, used mainly by engineers and astronauts to describe sudden technical faults or malfunctions. Over time, the word grew popular beyond science and technology, and today it commonly refers to small, unexpected errors in computers, electronics, and daily activities.

Some common synonyms for "glitch" include error, bug, flaw, fault, hiccup, snag, lapse, and malfunction. These words suggest minor problems that interrupt the smooth functioning of something.

Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The software update fixed a 'glitch' in the system." "The concert was delayed due to a sound 'glitch.'" "There was a small 'glitch' in the plan, but it was quickly resolved."

Using "glitch" is a quick way to describe temporary problems without exaggerating. It's especially useful in modern contexts involving technology, electronics, and processes. Whether in casual conversations or professional settings, "glitch" highlights a problem that's noticeable but not permanent.