Word of the Day: Motley

By Simran Jeet
Aug 31, 2025
05:51 pm
"Motley" describes something made up of many different and often contrasting elements. As an adjective, it refers to a varied or mixed collection, often lacking uniformity. As a noun, it originally meant the multicolored clothing worn by jesters.

Origin of the word

"Motley" comes from a Middle English word motlei, which likely combined mot ("mote" or "speck") with -ley (a suffix suggesting variation). It entered English in the 14th century to describe the multicolored attire of jesters. Over time, its meaning expanded to describe diversity, mixture, or variety in people and things.

Synonyms for 'motley'

Some common synonyms for "motley" include varied, diverse, assorted, mixed, patchwork, eclectic, and heterogeneous. These words highlight the idea of variety, difference, and lack of uniformity.

Sentence usage 

Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "A 'motley' group of artists gathered for the festival." "The play featured a 'motley' mix of characters." "She decorated her room with a 'motley' collection of colors and patterns."

Why use the word 

Using "motley" adds richness when describing diversity, variety, or an unusual mixture. It works well in creative writing, storytelling, and descriptions where you want to emphasize contrast and uniqueness. Whether talking about people, objects, or ideas, "motley" suggests a colorful blend of differences.