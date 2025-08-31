LOADING...
Word of the Day: Spectacle
By Simran Jeet
Aug 31, 2025
05:46 pm
"Spectacle" (noun) refers to a visually striking display, performance, or event that draws attention. It can describe something impressive, dramatic, or unusual that people watch with fascination. "Spectacle" is often used for grand shows, public events, or remarkable sights that capture the eye.

Origin

"Spectacle" comes from the Latin word spectaculum, meaning "a show" or "sight," derived from spectare ("to look at"). It entered English in the late Middle Ages to describe something seen or observed. Today, it is used for anything visually impressive, from festivals to dramatic performances.

Synonyms

Some common synonyms for "spectacle" include show, display, performance, sight, exhibition, pageant, and presentation. These words all suggest something arranged to attract attention and be seen by an audience.

Usage

Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The fireworks were a dazzling 'spectacle' in the night sky." "The parade turned into a colorful 'spectacle.'" "The play was more than entertainment, it was a cultural 'spectacle.'"

Writing

Using "spectacle" adds grandeur and vividness to descriptions of events or sights. It highlights the impressive, dramatic, or eye-catching nature of something. Whether writing about shows, natural wonders, or ceremonies, "spectacle" helps paint a lively picture for the reader.