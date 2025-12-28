Word of the Day: Grandeur

"Grandeur" is a noun that means great beauty, impressiveness, or magnificence, especially on a large or noble scale. It is often used to describe landscapes, buildings, ceremonies, or moments that feel majestic or awe-inspiring. Here's a simple explanation of this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Grandeur" comes from the French word grandeur, meaning "greatness" or "largeness." It entered English in the 17th century and was first used to describe physical size and royal splendor. Later, it also came to describe emotional or artistic magnificence.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'grandeur' Some common synonyms include: magnificence, splendor, majesty, brilliance, and glory. These words describe things that feel impressive, noble, or grand in appearance or effect.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how this word is used in different contexts: "The palace reflected the 'grandeur' of the ancient empire." "She was moved by the 'grandeur' of the mountain range." "The ceremony was conducted with great 'grandeur.'"