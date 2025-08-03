Word of the Day: Gravitate

"Gravitate" is a verb used to describe a natural movement or attraction toward something or someone. It's often used metaphorically to express interest, preference, or tendency, like gravitate toward kindness or gravitate toward the spotlight. The word suggests a pull that feels inevitable or instinctive.

Origin Origin of the word "Gravitate" comes from the Latin gravitas, meaning "weight" or "heaviness." It entered English in the 17th century through the word gravitation, associated with physics and the laws of gravity. Over time, its meaning expanded from physical attraction to metaphorical inclinations.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'gravitate' Similar words include: attract, drift, lean, move, tilt, incline, approach, tend, draw, and pull. These words reflect the idea of being pulled toward something, physically or emotionally. Whether it's a planet drawn by gravity or a person leaning toward a new idea, these words help express that natural pull or tendency.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "gravitate" is used in everyday language: "Children often 'gravitate' toward colorful toys." "Over time, she began to 'gravitate' toward more meaningful work." "Despite the noise, the group 'gravitated' to the quiet corner of the room."