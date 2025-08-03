Word of the Day: Plush

"Plush" is most often used as an adjective to describe something soft, luxurious, and richly textured. It can also refer to high-end or comfortable surroundings, like a plush hotel or plush cushions. The word conveys opulence, comfort, and indulgence.

Origin Origin of the word "Plush" comes from the French word peluche, meaning "a soft cloth or nap." Its roots trace back to Latin pilus, meaning "hair", fitting, as plush fabric resembles a hairy or velvety surface. The term gained popularity in English during the 16th-17th centuries to describe rich textiles.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'plush' Synonyms of "plush "include luxurious, velvety, sumptuous, soft, or deluxe. When used to describe surroundings or objects, it may be interchangeable with posh, fancy, or high-end.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "plush" is used in different contexts: "She sank into the 'plush' armchair after a long day." "The 'plush' interiors of the suite impressed the guests instantly." "His childhood teddy bear, though worn, still felt 'plush' to the touch."