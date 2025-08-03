Word of the Day: Soar

"Soar" is a verb commonly used to describe flying or rising high in the air. It's also used metaphorically to describe a rapid increase or an uplifting feeling, like soaring profits or soaring spirits. This dynamic word captures both physical height and emotional elevation.

Origin Origin of the word "Soar" comes from the Old French word essorer, meaning "to fly up" or "rise high," rooted in the Latin ex (out) and auris (air). Its use to describe both literal and figurative elevation has been recorded since the 14th century.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'soar' As a verb, "soar" suggests upward motion or increase. Synonyms include fly, rise, ascend, surge, escalate, or skyrocket. It's often used to describe birds, aircraft, emotions, or anything climbing rapidly.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "soar" is used in various scenarios: "The hawk began to 'soar' above the cliffs with ease." "After the announcement, company shares 'soared' by 25%." "Her heart 'soared' when she received the letter."