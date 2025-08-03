Word of the Day: Ripple

"Ripple" is both a noun and a verb, commonly used to describe small waves or movements on a surface, usually water, but also used metaphorically to describe gradual or spreading effects. This versatile word captures how something minor can create a larger, ongoing impact.

Origin Origin of the word "Ripple" comes from the Middle English word ripplen, which is likely related to rip, meaning "to scratch or tear." Its use to describe small waves or motions dates back to the 17th century.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'ripple' As a noun, ripple means a small wave or disturbance, synonyms include wavelet, undulation, or fluctuation. As a verb, it suggests gentle movement or spreading, like wave, shimmer, or quiver. Ripple is often used both literally for water and metaphorically for spreading effects or emotions.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how ripple is used in various scenarios: "A 'ripple' moved across the lake when she dropped a pebble in." "Her kind gesture caused a 'ripple' of positivity through the team." "News of the change 'rippled' across the community."