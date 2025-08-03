Word of the Day: Ripple
"Ripple" is both a noun and a verb, commonly used to describe small waves or movements on a surface, usually water, but also used metaphorically to describe gradual or spreading effects. This versatile word captures how something minor can create a larger, ongoing impact.
Origin
"Ripple" comes from the Middle English word ripplen, which is likely related to rip, meaning "to scratch or tear." Its use to describe small waves or motions dates back to the 17th century.
Synonyms
As a noun, ripple means a small wave or disturbance, synonyms include wavelet, undulation, or fluctuation. As a verb, it suggests gentle movement or spreading, like wave, shimmer, or quiver. Ripple is often used both literally for water and metaphorically for spreading effects or emotions.
Sentence
Let's see how ripple is used in various scenarios: "A 'ripple' moved across the lake when she dropped a pebble in." "Her kind gesture caused a 'ripple' of positivity through the team." "News of the change 'rippled' across the community."
Writing
"Ripple" adds motion, depth, and subtle drama to your language. Whether you're writing about emotions, change, water, or consequences, this word gives your sentence an elegant, flowing quality. It's especially great for poetry, storytelling, and reflective writing.